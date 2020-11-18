INDEPENDENCE – Due to the rise in COVID-19 numbers in Iowa, and specifically Buchanan County, the Calico Cut Ups Quilt Guild will not be meeting in December or January. If you have any questions, please call Judy Scott at 319-327-1700.
Calico Cut Ups cancel December, January meetings
Traci Kullmer
