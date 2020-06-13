INDEPENDENCE – For years, owner Tony Fitz and his family have been working to restore the Malek Theatre in hopes of celebrating its storied past and once again holding community events there. Last year, the Malek Theatre Foundation was created. Earlier this year, it obtained the status of a non-profit 501©(3) organization to be eligible for public grants and private donations are tax-deductible.
Despite the constraints of the coronavirus lockdown, a can/bottle fundraiser, “Bring Back the Malek,” was launched. Due to the temporary closure of the Pop-A-Top Redemption site, the response was incredible! People wanted to get their cans and bottles out of their homes, but had no place to take them.
Fitz posted on Facebook that he and foundation volunteers would collect and store cans until Pop-A-Top reopened.
Now that Pop-A-Top is open, they are accepting cans and bottles and will earmark the redemption money for the Malek Theatre Foundation. However, they have limited hours, and there are long lines. Fitz and his crew are still able to help.
People who would like to have their cans and bottles picked up may call 319-427-0251 to make arrangements for a Malek Theatre Foundation volunteer to stop by.
Fitz also happily reports that support came recently to the foundation in the way of a $10,000 donation.
Tax deductible donations for the Malek Theatre Foundation may be sent to BankIowa, 230 1st Street E, Independence, IA 50644, Attention: Dan Flaucher.
To learn more about the Malek and to follow the progress of the restoration fundraising, visit the Malek Theatre Facebook page.