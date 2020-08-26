INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Mustang Marching Band held a modified band camp this month. In addition to the usual water jug, sunscreen, pencil, hat, and music, band campers were reminded to bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.
Campers had their temperatures checked upon arrival each day and were to follow social distancing as best they could. The school is looking into performance masks that have a slit for mouthpieces. In addition, the bells of the brass and many of the woodwind instruments were covered.
Since competitions have been cancelled for the year, bands across the nation have elected to learn and perform a shortened review entitled “Together As One.” Two musical selections, “Joyful, Joyful” and “Glory, Glory,” were selected from a possible five songs of a fully arranged, designed, and choreographed performance. The program, released in partnership with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) and in coordination with United Sound, is free to schools. It is designed to allow a “collaborative performance between music programs, cheer, and dance teams.”
The local show was arranged by Ted Reicher, who has worked with the Mustang band for years.
The band will premier “Together As One” on Friday, August 28, at the home football game.
The Band Boosters will be working the concession stand. This will be one of the few fundraisers for the band this year.