Features Individual Speech Team and Junior High Band
Page 12
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-334-2557 or email legals@bulletinjournal.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$5.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$35.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$64.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Clouds and some sun this morning with more clouds for this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sunny skies. High 44F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 17mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 32°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 22°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 37%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 35°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 20mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 36°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 34%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 37°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 33%
Wind Chill: 28°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the latest local and national news.