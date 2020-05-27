Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Annie Johnson and Aly Sill, freshman members of the Independence FFA Chapter, submitted individual research papers to The World Food Prize’s Iowa Youth Institute. The papers focused on a specific country with food insecurity, a subject which is especially important amid the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The students identified an area in the country they chose to help solve food insecurity. Their papers were selected for the virtual event held on April 27, 2020. They collaborated [virtually] with fellow high school students, college professors, and agricultural industry professionals. Each earned a $500 scholarship to the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University.