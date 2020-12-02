Back Page
Can’t Hide Our Pride
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 11°
- Heat Index: 16°
- Wind: 3 mph
- Wind Chill: 11°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:19:18 AM
- Sunset: 04:34:56 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High 43F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. High 41F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 1mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 81%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 19°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 24°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 3mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 30°
Heat Index: 30°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 31°
Heat Index: 34°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 35°
Heat Index: 38°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 43%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 40°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- O’Brien signs to wrestle at the collegiate level
- Beatty signs NLI to play volleyball for Mount Mercy
- Independence Mustangs 2020-2021 girls' basketball
- J-Hawks open season with win at Oelwein
- Speed cameras installed
- Independence Mustangs 2020-2021 wrestling
- County implementing new pagers, radios
- Jesup J-Hawks 2020-2021 girls' basketball
- Eagles pack boxes of food for families in need prior to Thanksgiving
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.