The Independence Mock Trial season ended successfully. Their regional competition was on March 2, from which they advanced to the playoffs on March 11. With a resounding win in the playoff round, the team earned a spot in the state competition, held March 23 – 24. After winning one round and tying another, they were one of the eight highest scoring teams in the state and moved on to the quarterfinals on March 26.
In the sixth year of the Independence mock trial program, this is the first year the team has gone beyond the regional competition. In the quarterfinals round, the members were the only school that did not have multiple teams or multiple coaches.
“The team’s outstanding success this year is a tribute to the hard work and dedication they put in, as well as the years we spent building the program up,” said Coach Sarah Rothman, who is an attorney in Independence. “This was an unexpected season, and we are so grateful to the school and other coaches of the other activities these kids were involved in for helping support us and being flexible as we kept advancing.”
Each member of the team was crucial in the team’s overall success this year. Sophomore Lauren Miller, juniors Ryan DeBoer, Josh Hayes, and Aidan Anderson, and senior Kennedy Lamphier were members of the scrimmage team. These students did multiple roles on each side of the case, as well as preparing to step in for competition if someone was sick.
The competition team consisted of juniors Matthew Tudor, Laura Smith, and Lily Giddings, and seniors Molly Rothman, Norah Hernan Perez, Jacob Weber, Grace Williams, Talon Rodriguez, and Jacob Elzey.
“A new thing we tried this year was having captains for each side. I was able to give them jobs to do, and each captain made sure that the whole team was working efficiently,” Coach Rothman said. Talon Rodriguez was captain of the plaintiff side, Molly Rothman was captain of the defense side, and Aidan Anderson was scrimmage team captain.
There were new challenges the team had to overcome when dealing with the coronavirus. While they had a few Zoom practices when dealing with weather and quarantines, they were lucky to be able to have the majority of practices in person. There were a few members of the team who are remote learners who had some unique struggles.
“We had to work extra hard to make sure we were juggling classes while also giving as much as we could to the team,” Laura Smith said.
Jacob Weber, a senior from Don Bosco Schools who drove to practice each day, said “Being from another school last year was tough because I didn’t know anyone. However, the people on the team were extremely welcoming, and this year truly felt like a home away from home. Sometimes I even forgot I didn’t go to independence. It was an amazing experience that taught me to fully embrace the people around you, and work hard in challenging situations because the outcome can be amazing.”
A big difference this year is that all competitions were held via Zoom. For the competitions, the Independence team set up on the auditorium stage with three video stations for the tech team, the attorneys, and the witnesses. This permitted sufficient space for the attorney and witness to remove masks for their respective parts during the competition.
According to Coach Rothman, “This would not have been possible without our amazing tech manager, Aidan Anderson, whose work earned compliments from multiple judges.”
This year’s case was a civil case in which an individual died due to a lightning strike at an outdoor concert, and the surviving spouse (Torey Rhodes) was suing the band for failing to delay or cancel the concert due to the incoming storm. The team began working on the case in December, and prepared a full trial for both the plaintiff side and the defense side. Each side included an opening statement, three witnesses and their direct examinations, cross examination of the opposing team’s three witnesses, and a closing argument.
The team also had another exciting first, as they had two of the 13 all-state witnesses. Grace Williams played the expert meteorologist, Dr. Bernie Dohrn, and Molly Rothman played the plaintiff, Torey Rhodes, and they both earned the award of all-state witness.
“It’s an honor to get this award my senior year. I feel like it couldn’t have gone any better,” Molly Rothman said.
She has been on the competition team all four years, and played a witness each year.
Grace Williams’ reaction was surprise. “I honestly didn’t realize it was me at first. Everyone was cheering and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s me!’”
This is her first year on the competition team, though she has been on the scrimmage team for three years.