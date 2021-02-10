Due to the coronavirus and the extremely cold temperatures, a number of organizations have cancelled or postponed meetings and other upcoming events. See the list below to find out if your group is on the list.
To add a cancellation or change, please call the Bulletin Journal at 319-334-2557 or email news@bulletinjournal.com.
Postponements
The ice fishing and survival skills event sponsored by the Independence Public Library and Buchanan County Conservation that was scheduled for Saturday, February 13, has been moved to February 20.
Cancellations
- For the time being, Sheehan-Tidball American Legion Auxiliary Unit 30 has suspended all of its meetings until further notice.
- The Wapsi Flyaway Gun Club will not hold its annual February game feed this year. The group hopes to hold the event next year.
- The Calico Cuts Ups Quilt Guild will not meet during February and March. If you have any questions, please contact Judy Scott at 319-327-1700.