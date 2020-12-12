Those of us at Buchanan County Relay For Life wish you a safe and happy holiday season. As we mark the end of Cancer Screen Week (December 7 – 11), please read the important information (below) about screening for cancer. The life you save could be your own!
What is Cancer Screen Week?
Cancer Screen Week is a public health initiative founded by Genentech, the American Cancer Society, Stand Up To Cancer, and Rally Health to increase awareness of the benefits of screening for early detection of certain cancers. It occurs in the first full week of December each year.
Who should be screened for cancer?
Screening refers to tests and exams used to find cancer in people who don’t have symptoms. Early detection means finding and diagnosing cancer earlier than if a person would wait for symptoms to start. Screening increases the chance of detecting certain cancers early when they might be easier to treat. Learn what screening tests the American Cancer Society recommends so you can talk to your health care provider about the screening plan that’s right for you.
Why is it important?
According to the American Cancer Society, about 606,520 people are expected to die from cancer in 2020. Regular screening can help find certain cancers early, when they are most likely to be treated successfully. Learn what screening tests the American Cancer Society recommends, when you should have them, and talk to a health care professional about the best screening plan for you.
How can I get involved?
Visit www.CancerScreenWeek.org to learn more about the potentially lifesaving benefits of cancer screening, and download helpful resources for talking with your doctor.
Spread the word about Cancer Screen Week and join the collective effort to help save more lives from cancer.
Visit www.cancer.org or contact your local relay for life organization at www.relayforlife.org/buchanancountyia.