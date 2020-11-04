BUCHANAN COUNTY – Both candidates for Iowa’s junior U.S. Senate seat, Republican incumbent Sen Joni Ernst and Democrat challenger Theresa Greenfield, visited the area recently.
Sen. Joni Ernst
Nearing the end of her “Fighting for Iowa” RV Tour, Sen. Ernst stopped in Independence on October 31 for a small rally with faithful party members. With her were U.S.. Sen Chuck Grassley, Gov. Kim Reynolds, State Rep. Ashley Hinson (candidate for U.S. Representative), Chad Ingels (candidate for Iowa House District 64), State Senator Craig Johnson (seeking re-election), and Buchanan County Supervisor Clayton Ohrt (seeking re-election).
“We will only get stronger under Republican leadership,” Ernst told the crowd about Republicans voting together.
Governor Reynolds praised Sen. Ernst for “crisscrossing the state listening to Iowans.” Reynolds also had praise for the President, saying, “President Trump has been a leader.”
Senator Grassley went through a litany of reasons to elect Republicans up and down the ticket. He said Representative Abby Finkenauer voted to change the Taft-Hartley Act, which would adversely impact Iowa’s Right to Work law. He also brought up labor union memberships, claiming the right to associate with a union, and pay dues, is the same as the right to not associate with one.
“We are the land of the free,” he said, “not the land of the fee.”
“We can’t have these Democrats neutering the Republicans,” he said in reference to previous Ernst political advertisements.
Grassley summed up his support for President Trump by saying, “Promises made, promises kept…[Trump] may do odd things, but it’s odd for a President to keep promises.”
“Chuck Grassley is on fire!,” said Sen. Ernst, after Sen. Grassley finished his remarks.
Theresa Greenfield
On Monday, Theresa Greenfield continued her “Jobs That Need to Get Done” Tour by visiting Black Hawk, Dubuque, Buchanan, Linn, and Polk counties. Her stops included UAW Local 94 in Dubuque, a Linn County Training Center at the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 125, and the Phil and Jan Short farm east of Quasqueton and south of Winthrop.
While at the Short farm, she was joined by State of Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, and Jodi Grover, candidate for House District 64. Phil Short took a break from harvesting corn in a field just across the road from the house to assist his wife Jan with a tour of their operation. The Shorts work 2,000 aces of corn and have a 600-head cattle operation. The tour also included talking about their wind turbine, which can supply much of the household and building power needs.
Greenfield’s farm background became clear as she empathized with the struggles farmers face. She spoke of living through the farm crises of the 1980s and how her parents had to sell the farm and their crop dusting business. She even reiterated her campaign line about how her dad always said that on the farm, “there are no boy jobs, or girl jobs, just jobs that need to get done.”
After the tour, Greenfield asked what the Shorts’ main issues and concerns were. Among them were the pandemic, protecting Social Security and the Affordable Care Act, promoting ethanol, and protecting IPERS.
The discussion of IPERS led into discussing Jan’s retirement a few years ago from 43 years of teaching and Grover’s current position with Upper Iowa University training teachers at multiple campuses. Grover added her concerns of collective bargaining and the debt load students face. Grover said those two issues have been barriers to find people willing to go into the teaching profession. She added that schools are having a tough time finding certified educators.
Jan Short and Greenfield also swapped stories from their high school basketball days. Both played, but Greenfield’s Minnesota team played 5-on-5, while Jan’s Iowa team played 6-on-6. Both had older basketball-playing brothers, so when they got on a girls’ team, they found it easier.
Jan was impressed with Greenfield.
“She verified everything I thought about her,” she said. “She was upfront, cordial, compassionate, courteous, and passionate about her goals. It was wonderful to meet her.”
The visit wrapped up with Phil coming out of the house with a gift for Greenfield and her campaign team – apples from the nearby Timeless Prairie Orchard run by Sue and Dave Differding.