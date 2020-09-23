INDEPENDENCE – Democratic candidates Pam Egli and Jodi Grover spoke Saturday at Veteran’s Park.
Egli is running for State Senator in District 32. Grover is running for State Representative in District 64.
As a teacher, now subbing, Egli has a strong interest in education issues. She is from the small town of Hartley and has empathy for rural Iowans, regarding healthcare and farming.
Grover’s roots are in the Rowley area. She graduated from East Buchanan and is now a teacher educator coordinator-lead for Upper Iowa University, where she oversees the teacher education program in Fayette and regional center programs in Des Moines, Waterloo, and Bettendorf. In addition she clerked for 12 years in the Iowa Senate for Senator Brian Schoenjahn.
After giving statements, they pair answered questions from the masked audience of about 35-40 people.
Topic included mental health access and MHI, medicinal marijuana, recreational marijuana, and the Novel Coronavirus. Both candidates felt medicinal marijuana should be available to those in need, but felt more research was needed before they could ascribe to promoting recreational marijuana, despite the benefit to the tax coffers seen in other states.
Egli stated there should be more transparency with reporting COVID-19 testing results. She also stated people should wear a mask, similar to following seat belt laws.
Both supported schools having more local control and should be given financial stability, especially with local taxes, when trying to create budgets.
For more information on Pam Egli, visit her website at pamegliforsenate.com. Visit www.jodigroverforiowa.com for more information on Jodi Grover.