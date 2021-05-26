INDEPENDENCE – Sixty-one seventh and eighth graders who make up the Independence Junior High Choir performed for family and friends alike on Thursday evening, May 20, in the junior/senior high auditorium. For the choir’s last performance of the school year, the students sang three songs:
- Fix You, arr. Anders & Astrom
- Count on Me, arr. Day
- Hakuna Matata, arr. Emerson, with a spoken solo by Ryland Kascel
The evening also included recognition of the eighth grade students, who will move on to high school. Each eighth grader was presented with a flower, and was able to introduce himself or herself, as well as tell who their parents are.
“[As a first-year teacher] I appreciate them sticking with me after seventh grade,” said Miss Aja Baskerville, the junior high choir director.
Several students expressed their gratitude and much praise for her. Among them, and summing it up quite well, was Ryland Kascel.
“You’re just the best,” he said.
“Thank you to everyone for coming out,” Baskerville added before the final song of the evening.