INDEPENDENCE – As a tribute to the late Jerry “Hoskie” Hoskins, local car enthusiasts held a cruise along 1st Street during his funeral visitation on June 7.
Hoskie was a member and president of the Indee Cruisemeisters Car Club. The organization was started in 2005 and soon became known for their philanthropy. In addition to other events, the club hosted a “shine and show”for 10 years and raised more $70,000 for the Make-a-Wish Foundation.
Vehicles lined up at his aerial service business on 3rd Street NE and around the corner on Corrine Avenue. At 1 p.m., cruisers headed out along 2nd Avenue NE south to 1st Street. They turned west to travel by White Funeral Home, where they honked and waved to family and friends gathered on the lawn. They made a loop and then stopped at the funeral home.
