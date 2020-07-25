AMES – Thirty-nine percent of all adult Americans are caring for a loved one who is sick or has a disability. Caregiving can be a stressful responsibility leading to poor health, mental distress, and less life satisfaction for the caregiver. It can be challenging for caregivers to find the support that they need, says Cheryl Clark, a human sciences specialist with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
ISU Extension and Outreach offers educational resources for family caregivers. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program for caregivers of children with special health and behavioral needs or for those who provide care for a spouse, parent, or friend with a chronic condition such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease. The program provides information, support strategies, communication techniques, stress reduction ideas, and resources to assist family caregivers with their concerns related to caregiving.
An Online Powerful Tools for Caregivers of Adults with Chronic Conditions series is scheduled for six Wednesdays, August 5 through September 9, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The virtual series will provide you with the tools you need to take care of yourself.
The program costs $35 per person or $40 per couple, and registration can be found online at https://bit.ly/ptc16354.
“Caregivers who thrive, rather than just survive, understand that by taking care of themselves they are better able to provide the care their loved ones need,” said Clark, who specializes in family life issues.
To learn more, visit https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/ptc-tools.
Contact human sciences specialists Cheryl Clark (cclark@iastate.edu, 641-373-2196) or Mackenzie DeJong (mldejong@iastate.edu, 712-541-8737) with questions or for more information.