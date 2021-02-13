AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary Unit 435 are hosting more carryout breakfasts for February and March. The meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following Sundays:
- February 14
- February 28
- March 14
- March 28
The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, and donut holes. Adults eat for $10 each, children ages 5 to 8 eat for $5 each, and preschoolers eat for free.
The Post is located at 302 Warren Street.
Come in through the front door and follow the signs to maintain social distancing. Masks are required.