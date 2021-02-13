Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Aurora Legion door

American Legion Post 435 in Aurora.

 John Klotzbach Photo

AURORA – Aurora Legion Post 435 and Auxiliary Unit 435 are hosting more carryout breakfasts for February and March. The meals will be served from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the following Sundays:

- February 14

- February 28

- March 14

- March 28

The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, ham and scrambled eggs, and donut holes. Adults eat for $10 each, children ages 5 to 8 eat for $5 each, and preschoolers eat for free.

The Post is located at 302 Warren Street.

Come in through the front door and follow the signs to maintain social distancing. Masks are required.

Trending Food Videos