Iowa’s statewide average rent for tillable acres of corn and soybeans was up, from $222 to $232 per acre in 2021, according to the ISU Extension and Outreach Cash Rental Rates for Iowa 2021 Survey, now available at your local extension offices.
In Buchanan County, the overall average cost per tillable acre is $273, up from $249 last year, or $24 an acre. The average increase for the top high-quality third rose slightly less at $23 from $287 to $310 per acre. The average increase for the middle-quality third rose slightly more at $25 from $246 to $271 per acre. The average increase for the low-quality third also rose $23 from $215 to $238 per acre.
In Buchanan County, the five-year (2016-2020) rolling average for corn yield is 208 bushels per acre, down slightly from 209 in 2020. Soybean yield per acre remained steady at 57 bushels per acre.
Buchanan is one of 11 counties in northeast Iowa making up the survey’s District 3. Other District 3 counties include: Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Chickasaw, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Fayette, Howard, and Winneshiek. Dubuque has the highest average rent in the district $285 an acre. The lowest average rent in District 3 is in Howard County at $216 an acre.
To get your copy of the 2021 Cash Rent Survey – District 3 or the full 2021 Cash Rent Survey publication, email bgfuller@iastate.edu, or stop by the Buchanan County Extension Office, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence.