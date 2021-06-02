INDEPENDENCE – On April 23, 2021, Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary (Wildthunder) and one of our partners, the Dubuque Regional Humane Society (DRHS), assisted in a very large cat hoarding case in Independence at the request of the Independence Police Department and Building and Code Enforcement.
The cats were first discovered when Building and Code Inspector Todd Sherrets started the Independence Trap, Neuter, Release Program.
Wildthunder, The Dubuque Regional Humane Society, Independence Police, and Inspector Sherrets arrived at the property, and more than 60 cats were removed. Most of the cats were located in small sheds in the back yard of the property. The sheds were inundated with excrement and urine, with no ventilation. Fifty cats and kittens were pulled from ONE shed alone, many of them pregnant, some with minor illnesses or injuries.
After the owner voluntarily surrendered the animals, DRHS took possession of them. DRHS also took on the task of intake and costly vet care to prepare the cats for adoption. Some are already available for adoption, and others will be ready soon after they have recovered.
If you are interested in donating to DRHS for the care of the cats, or adopting one of them or any of the wonderful pets they have to offer, please visit https://www.dbqhumane.org/ or https://www.dbqhumane.org/adopt/.
Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary has taken in more than 300 wildlife already this year, plus several injured cats. One stray cat found in a field had both femurs broken. It underwent surgery to have pins and plates put into both back legs.
Wildthunder is a 501c3 non-profit charity that is a state and federally licensed master class wildlife rehabilitator for wildlife, reptiles, bats, and raptors. To find out more visit Wildthunder Wildlife & Animal Rehabilitation & Sanctuary on Facebook or www.wildthunderwars.org online.