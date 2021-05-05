The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court 495 of the John Paul II Cluster would like to congratulate the students at St. John Catholic School in grades 4 – 8 for their excellence in the Catholic Daughter of the Americas 2021 Education Contest. Students submitted entries in the categories of art, poetry, essay, and photography. The entries were all very well done, and we are extremely proud of all the students.
Local winners are listed below.
Division 1 – Art
- Kara Hopkins, first place
- Claire Greiner, second place
- Dylan Short, third place
- Keely Frye, honorable mention
Division 2 – Art
- Brooklyn Banghart, first place
- Danika Johnson, second place
- Karlie Price, third place
Division 1 – Poetry
- Rylee Reeg, first place
- Will Clark, second place
- Eastynn Wilson, third place
Division 2 – Poetry
- Claire Kegler, first place
- Karlie Price, second place
Division 1 – Essay
- Maya Jensen, first place
- Jacob Puffett, honorable mention
Division 2 – Essay
- Claire Kegler, first place
- Avery Wheelock, second place
Division 2 – Photography
- Clinton Junk, first place
- Danika Johnson, second place