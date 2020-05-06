Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court 495, St. John Church, Independence, and St. Patrick’s, Winthrop, have changed their year-end schedule as follows:

- The May 13 meeting has been cancelled; however, the election of officers will take place, but via mail. Ballots will be mailed to members and should be returned by May 13.

- The June 12 year-end mass of celebration of the 100th anniversary of the chapter as well as induction and reception of new members and officers will be rescheduled at a future date.