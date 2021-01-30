National Catholic Schools Week will be celebrated Sunday, January 31 through Saturday, February 6. The theme for 2021 is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.”
According to the National Catholic Education Association (NCEA), “Schools typically observe the annual celebration week with masses, open houses, and other activities for students, families, parishioners, and community members. Through these events, schools focus on the value Catholic education provides to young people and its contributions to our church, our communities, and our nation.”
The NCEA believes the theme “encompasses the core products and values that can be found in Catholic schools across the country. Not only are we teaching students to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples, and enriched citizens in our communities, we, as educators, are growing with them. In Catholic schools, we are all learners, servants, and leaders. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work. They are what make Catholic schools succeed.”
Here in Independence, St. John School Principal Jim Gieryng sums up why Catholic schools matter:
1. Relationship with God. Children learn that God exists and that He loves them, unconditionally.
2. Recent research has reported that Catholic schools were ranked No. 1 in the percentage of graduates who actively participate in civic and community activities such as voting, volunteering, letter-writing to legislators, and donations to charity.
3. Catholic schools promote service as an essential component of their curriculum. Students learn how to help others, and make a difference in the world around them.
4. Students are given a theological foundation for ethical behavior. Students are not good because they act in accord with rules and expectations. They are good because they believe they are sons and daughters of God, and they are expected to act and make choices that are in keeping with this dignity.
5. Recent research has reported that Catholic school students consistently perform well on standardized tests, while 99 percent of them graduate from high school and 88 percent go on to college.
Each day of Catholic Schools Week has its own theme:
- Sunday: Celebrating Your Parish
- Monday: Celebrating Your Community
- Tuesday: Celebrating Your Students
- Wednesday: Celebrating the Nation
- Thursday: Celebrating Vocations
- Friday: Celebrating Faculty, Staff, and Volunteers
- Saturday: Celebrating Families
While special church services are planned to open and close the week, activities for school days at St. John School include:
Monday, February 1: Pajama & Movie Day
Students may wear their pajamas to school. They will see a movie at the Starlight Cinema.
Tuesday, February 2: Favorite Team Day
Students may wear clothing that reflects the logo of their favorite team, will participate in a minute-to-win-it competition, and will spend an hour sledding at local spots in Independence.
Wednesday, February 3: SJS Spirit Day
Student will wear clothing that reflects their SJS spirit. Students from different grades will attend the field trip of their choice.
Thursday, February 4: 8:30 a.m. Student Mass
Students will participate in a building-wide BINGO game.
Friday, February 5: Choice Dress Down Day
Students will participate in a talent show, and will raise money for Haiti. The community is requested to donate various items to be raffled.
“Every year, we conduct a fundraising raffle during Catholic Schools Week to support our adopted sister parish in Haiti, St. Anne’s,” said Principal Gieryng. We typically raise around $3,000 each year from the generous prize donations we receive from the school community. Last year, St. Anne’s spent the money on providing electricity and plumbing to their facility. We are accepting donations now through Tuesday, February 2. The raffle will take place on the morning of Friday, February 5. If you can’t think of anything to donate, cash is graciously accepted as well.”
St. Athanasius School in Jesup is also celebrating Catholic Schools week with special activities:
Monday, February 1: Celebrating Community
Team Spirit – come dressed in your favorite team attire. We will be making Valentines with our buddies to send to area nursing homes. Treats will be brownies from Rach’s Kitchen.
Tuesday, February 2: Celebrating Students
Pajama Day/Crazy Hair Day is dress/attire for the day. We will be watching movies in classroom cohorts. Treats will be popcorn and drinks during the movie.
Wednesday, February 3: Celebrating Our Nation
Dress in red/white/blue or St. A Spirit attire. The winter carnival will be held in the gym, put on by our 7th/8th grade classes. 1 p.m. dismissal.
Thursday, February 4: Celebrating Vocations
Dress up as your favorite superhero, character, or career. We will be participating in snow activities during the day (assuming there is snow). Treats served will be cookies and hot chocolate.
Friday, February 5: Celebrating Faculty/Staff/Volunteers
Dress up clothes. Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. (usual COVID Mass restrictions apply). Students will create videos for their “special people,” and play board games, and breakout edu challenges.