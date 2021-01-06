Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Buchanan County Cattlemen will not host its annual banquet this year due to COVID-19. However, they are looking for the next Buchanan County Beef Princess.

The competition is open to unmarried females who are 16 to 18 years old. The contestant or her parents must be engaged in the beef industry and a member of the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association.

If interested, please contact George at 319-634-3882 or Lucretia at 319-361-2575.

