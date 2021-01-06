...Dense Fog Advisory Expanded...
.Dense fog over Illinois, with many locations near zero
visibility, is spreading west and north, with much of eastern Iowa
now expected to see dense fog developing between 8 PM and
Midnight. Once the fog moves in, it should last through much of
the morning hours Wednesday.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
The National Weather Service in Quad Cities has issued a Dense
Fog Advisory, which is in effect until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Iowa and north
central, northwest and west central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous driving conditions due to
rapidly changing and low visibility. The fog combined with
freezing temperatures could lead to slick pavement.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&