CEDAR ROCK – The annual Strawberry Moon event at Cedar Rock, the Lowell and Agnes Walter home near Quasqueton, had to be adjusted a bit this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
The event was renamed a “night light hike” and pushed back a week. There was no council fire gathering, and participants were asked to practice social distancing. Other than that, the weather cooperated with the rain holding off until afterward, and everyone enjoyed the guitar music at the boat house/river pavilion and piano music in the home.
It was also a time to introduce the new “CR QR” or Cedar Rock Quick Response codes. Quick Response codes have been placed at various locations along the park trail and historic house grounds. Guests are encouraged to use a smart device to scan the codes to access additional information about the natural or historical resources of that spot. These codes link guests to historic photographs, additional information, and video of the site. This is a great way to experience the site while social distancing, or for those who may visit outside of the normal tour schedule.
While the event was free, it is a fundraiser for the non-profit Friends of Cedar Rock. Guests were invited to make donations on-site that night or may still do so online at friendsofcedarrock.org.