INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Rock State Park, home to the Lowell and Agnus Walter home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, hosted their annual fundraiser, “Under the Strawberry Moon,” on Saturday, June 19. The home, Cedar Rock, was illuminated inside and out with decorative lights.
Local musician Mary Schubich provided music on the Walter piano as visitors could sit and listen, or wander about the house and property.
As a special treat this year, Buchanan County Conservation Naturalist Michael Maas presented a program on owls at the council fire pit. Maas talked about owls in Iowa, and asked the audience what they knew (i.e., what do owls eat, where do they live, how far they can turn their head, how good their vision is, etc.). He passed around an owl skull to show how big their eye socket is in comparison to the rest of their head.
Maas then donned heavy gloves and pulled out two live owls – a barred owl and a great horned owl. He was able to show how deep the feathers are and the size of the talons.
To plan a visit to Cedar Rock State Park, located two miles north of Quasqueton, on Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, go to www.iowadnr.gov or www.friendsofcedarrock.org for directions, activities, and hours.