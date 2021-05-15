BUCHANAN COUNTY – In 2015, the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed Management Authority (WMA) was formed as a partnership of Cities, Counties, and Soil and Water Conservation District who signed a 28E agreement to work together in the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed to reduce flooding and improve water quality. Today, there are 32 members that make up the WMA Board. Currently the WMA board is busy working with the Iowa Watershed Approach Program (IWA).
The goals of the Iowa Watershed Approach are to reduce flood risk, improve water quality, increase resilience, engage stakeholders, improve quality of life and health, and develop a model program for other states. The program is funded by a $96 million Disaster Resilience Grant from U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded to the State of Iowa’s Economic Development Authority Development (IEDA) and focuses on nine Iowa watersheds, including the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed.
As a part of the IWA project, the Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed has developed a watershed resiliency plan, available online at www.upperwapsi.org, and has begun implementation of targeted best management practices to achieve the goals of the Iowa Watershed Approach Project.
The Upper Wapsipinicon River Watershed WMA was allocated just under $3 million from the Disaster Resilience Grant for targeted implementation of flood reduction and water quality improvement best management practices including, but not limited to, ponds, wetlands, water and sediment control basins, and grass waterways. Project funds pay for engineering costs and provide 90 percent cost-share to eligible landowners and 100 percent cost-share to public entities for project construction.
Landowner outreach and project implementation is co-led by Upper Wapsipinicon WMA Coordinators Tori Nimrod and Ross Evelsizer with Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D). Shive-Hattery Inc. is the contracted engineering firm for the projects. Best management practices are implemented in an eligible area made up of four HUC 12 subwatersheds in Buchanan and Delaware Counties.
Project coordinators have been working diligently to get flood reduction practices on the ground. The Iowa DNR has been working with project coordinators to implement a flood reduction oxbow at Cedar Rock Park. An oxbow is a wetland, often near a river or stream bank, that provides additional water storage when river levels are high. They provide a unique habitat for aquatic and plant ecosystems, while reducing flooding and improving water quality. The Cedar Rock Project is one of 28 flood reduction projects that will be implemented in eligible subwatershed areas of the Upper Wapsipinicon River.
Project Coordinator Tori Nimrod stated, “Because public entities like Iowa DNR are receiving 100 percent cost-share for projects implemented through the Iowa Watershed Approach, we reached out to IDNR Wildlife Biologist Jason Auel about implementing a flood reduction project. Folks with Iowa DNR and Cedar Rock Park were very eager to work with us to develop a project.”
The Cedar Rock Park oxbow/wetland project was awarded to Cole Excavating, who provided the lowest bid of $198,984.00. This project is completely funded by the Iowa Watershed Approach grant program, which is providing 100 percent cost-share for the project. The Cedar Rock oxbow/wetland project will enhance the existing natural area and reduce flooding on the watershed by implementing a 5.1-acre oxbow along the Wapsipinicon River with a maximum pool depth of 7 feet.
Currently, excavation of the oxbow has begun when conditions were dry late in the winter. Fill from the constructed oxbow is being used to implement an additional small wetland to the restored prairie area of Cedar Rock Park. This wetland will provide additional diversity to the restored prairie, which is great for migrating birds. When grading is complete the oxbow, wetland, and other spoiled areas will be planted and restored to native prairie.
The project is set to be completed by November 2021. Construction will resume when conditions are favorable.
Nimrod added, “We can’t wait to see the measurable affect the Cedar Rock oxbow project and other projects have on reducing flooding and improving water quality in the Upper Wapsi Watershed. We have already received positive comments from landowners who have seen firsthand the flood reduction benefits on their properties.”