BUCHANAN COUNTY – Join the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in a virtual discussion regarding interpretation at Cedar Rock State Park. The online meeting is scheduled for the evening of Tuesday, January 26, and will be led by a DNR facilitator. It is anticipated to last approximately 90 minutes.
The Iowa DNR is in the midst of creating an interpretive plan for Cedar Rock. One of the objectives of this
is to hold public meetings with stakeholders to discuss:
- Values of the park
- Programming
- Marketing and communications
If interested in taking part, please email cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov to request a formal Zoom invitation.