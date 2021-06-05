INDEPENDENCE – Cedar Valley Hospice invites the community to a fundraiser on Thursday, June 17, from 11:30 to 1 p.m. to honor loved ones and support Cedar Valley Hospice services in the Independence area. The Forget-Me-Not fundraiser will be held at Heartland Acres, 2600 Swan Lake Boulevard, Independence.
With each $25 ticket, guests receive one Forget-Me-Not plant kit that can be personalized. Guests will also enjoy a delicious lunch, entertainment, a silent auction featuring local items, and a short program. Additional plant kits may be purchased and/or mailed.
All proceeds benefit services offered to the community through Cedar Valley Hospice.
To register for the event or to order plant kits to be mailed, call Shannon Melcher at 319-272-2002 or visit www.cvhospice.org and print out the RSVP/Mail Order Plant form from the event page and mail to Cedar Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704.
Call or RSVP by Thursday, June 10. For more information, please contact smelcher@cvhospice.org.
Established in 1979, Cedar Valley Hospice is the expert provider of hospice care in Northeast Iowa. As a non-profit, the organization upholds the highest standards for employees who help families manage advanced illnesses and symptoms 24 hours a day. Cedar Valley Hospice provides care for all – regardless of age, diagnosis, or ability to pay.
Other services include the area’s only Hospice Home, palliative care, adult and children’s grief programs, and case management for those with HIV or AIDS. Anyone can make a referral. It’s never too early to call and find out what resources are available to you.
For more information, visit cvhospice.org or call 800-626-2360.