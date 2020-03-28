WATERLOO – Under normal circumstances, this announcement would start on a much more cheerful note. We would thank the more than 300 community members who gathered to celebrate the 2019 Cedar Valley United Way Campaign. There would have been a delicious breakfast, a video, and speeches from the campaign chairs, Steve Carignan and Angela Weekley, announcing the total dollars raised to reinvest back into our community. Unfortunately, this year we must do the celebrating from afar.
A total of $2,671,308.25 was raised by approximately 12,000 individuals and 165 different organizations and companies who were willing to give a hand up for the 2019 Cedar Valley United Way Campaign. Funds raised will be reinvested back into the community and support our mission via grants which are distributed to partner agencies in the areas of health, education, and financial stability.
In 2019, funds supported nearly 60 programs at 35 different organizations that change the lives of people in the Cedar Valley. These programs are here working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year...and we’re seeing results from these investments.
The annual campaign kicked off in August at Diamond Event Center and continued through January. Money raised during the 2019 campaign will be distributed throughout the Cedar Valley based on recommendations from United Way Community Impact Teams. These volunteers will continue to remotely review grant applications and determine how the dollars will be most effective. These investments are still on track to begin distributing funds on July 1, 2020.
Carignan and Weekley, the 2019 campaign co-chairs, were at the helm of the fundraising efforts and attended countless presentations to help gather support.
“My goal this year was not just to bring in dollars, but to inspire others to help each other by giving, caring, and supporting each other,” said Weekley.
“The United Way is a critical support system for our service agencies and citizens. I was honored to be a part of it,” said Carignan.
Added Weekley, “I come from a background that required me to benefit from several agencies supported by the campaign. I have given to United Way since I was 16, knowing that some of the dollars would come back to help me and my family.”
Thank you to both Steve and Angela for being our campaign co-chairs. We appreciate all the effort that was put in on behalf of the organization.
Thanks to you, kids are stronger readers and heading toward success in school. Income-constrained families are receiving quality childcare while parents focus on work or school. And, with your help, local leaders are developing a path to improve the state of mental health and related services in our area. While we are so grateful and enthusiastic with the total amount raised, the time for giving isn’t quite over yet.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Cedar Valley United Way is still committed to maintaining monthly support to our community partner organizations. Cedar Valley United Way has pledged $50,000 to total $200,000 committed to the COVID-19 Disaster Response Fund.
Money raised through the Disaster Response Fund will still be allocated to local nonprofits and will assist nonprofits serving the Cedar Valley that are providing basic needs services and organizations working with individuals and families who have been disproportionately impacted by the public health and economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic.
Those wishing to contribute can do so via our website at www.CedarValleyUnitedWay.org/give.
If you are interested in learning more about how you or your organization can participate in a United Way campaign for 2020 to help support the Cedar Valley United Way’s mission, feel free to give us a call at 319-235-6211 or email sheila.baird@cvuw.org.
Thank you, Cedar Valley. When you give where you live, we are united to create better futures: one person, one family, one community at a time.