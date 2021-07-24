INDEPENDENCE – A family-friendly 90th anniversary celebration of the Independence Lions Club will be held at the Buchanan County Fairgrounds’ open air pavilion on Sunday, August 1. The event kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with a ribeye or hamburger sandwich platter lunch that includes dessert and a beverage (free will donation). The lunch will be catered by the Buchanan County Cattlemen’s Association.
Mr. Nick, the balloon man, will entertain kids from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and free entertainment begins at 12:30 p.m. with the Bruce Bearinger Band for everyone’s enjoyment. There may be limited seating, so bring your lawn chairs.
It was August 1931, in the heart of the Great Depression, when 20 civic-minded men united to form the Independence Lions Club. It was mid-summer (temperatures that summer were over 100 degrees F much of the time), there was no air conditioning, yet they came together to join one of the world’s greatest nonprofit service organizations – the International Association of Lions Clubs, aka Lions Clubs International.
Now, 90 years later, there are nearly 40 members in the Independence Lions Club who are dedicated to serve those in need within the community and around the world. The club works hard to raise funds in order to support many humanitarian projects – those pancake breakfasts, the scrap metal drives, White Cane Days, and the annual pie sale are just a few of the ways the club generates the funds needed to support local and international projects.
In 1925, Helen Keller challenged the Lions of the world to become “knights of the blind.” The Lions of the world accepted Miss Keller’s challenge, making sight conservation/restoration the Lions’ signature project. The Independence Lions Club serves the needs of the community by collecting used eye glasses and used hearing aids, which are cleaned, re-conditioned, re-cycled, and donated to those in need. The club also helps purchase glasses for those who are financially unable to pay the entire cost of their exam and eyewear.
The Lions support the Iowa Lions Foundation (for sight projects), and most importantly is the Iowa Lions Kidsight program where children under five years of age are screened for eye disorders, by local members, in day care and pre-school programs in Independence and Winthrop. The Kidsight screenings are sent to the University of Iowa to be read by U of I department of ophthalmology staff; typically, five to seven percent of the children screened are found to have an eye disorder.
The club has also adopted Freeman Park, a small city park, and has annual park cleanup days. Other organizations within the community also benefit from Lion contributions such as the Independence Area Food Pantry, senior Center, and other local nonprofit entities. The club also supports the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) which funds major humanitarian projects and disaster relief around the world, and is rated one of the best nonprofits in America. Independence has been the recipient of disaster relief funds twice from LCIF because of flooding.
Membership in a Lions club is by invitation; however, the Independence Lions Club has an open invitation policy. So, if you’re interested in becoming a member of the Independence Lions Club, contact any member or Harold Freeman (club membership chair) at 319-361-0509 for more information. In 1987, the Lions Clubs International Constitution was amended to allow women to become members, which solidified membership and expanded service around the world.
Our motto “We Serve” is celebrated by more than 1.5 million Lions around the world.