INDEPENDENCE – With the Fourth of July holiday just a few short weeks away, the schedule of events has been released. Taking place in Riverwalk Parks over Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3, this year’s event will mark the 20th annual Celebrate Indee festival.
The two-day celebration will begin on Friday, July 2, in Riverwalk Parks, with Public Service Appreciation Night. Those who currently serve in the military/veterans, law enforcement, public safety, EMS, and health care professionals will receive a free drink with proof of service or employee ID. Entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with the Schmidt Brothers, followed by Farm Rock at 6 p.m., who will open for the Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute featuring. Shawn Gerhard, set to entertain from at 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Beginning at 4:30 p.m., pork burgers will be made available by the Buchanan County Pork Producers and Pipestone Veterinary Clinics of Iowa in exchange for two non-perishable food items. All food donated will be taken to the Independence Area Food Pantry.
In lieu of the poker walk, which will take place later on this summer, Celebrate Indee will be co-hosting the Firehouse 5K with the Independence Fire Department. All ages are welcome to participate for a $20 entry fee. Check-in will take place at 5 p.m. at the Rotary Shelter. The 5K will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The events continue on Friday with a coed youth sand volleyball tournament at 5 p.m., and a bags tournament near the basketball courts at 5:30 p.m. Registration forms for the youth volleyball tournament can be found under the schedule of events at celebrateindee.com or at Celebrate Indee on Facebook.
The celebration continues on Saturday, July 3, at 9 a.m. with the Independence Area Chamber of Commerce’s 160th Annual Independence Day Parade along 1st Street W, followed by day-long events in Riverwalk Parks beginning at 11 a.m. with the Reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by the Independence Community band at 11:10 a.m. New this year is a second entertainment area by the Kid Zone and volleyball courts, featuring the Eric Michaels Magic Show at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., the Northeast Iowa Dance Academy at 12:30 p.m., and the IACT Talent Show at 1:30 p.m.
Entertainment on the main stage will begin at 4 p.m. with Flatland Ridge, followed by Teaser at 6 p.m., who will open for Resurrection – A Journey Tribute, who will entertain from 8:30 to 10 p.m., leading up to the grand fireworks display at 10 p.m.
On Sunday, July 4, a Fourth of July community breakfast will be served at the Wapsipinicon Mill, hosted by the Independence Lions Club and the Buchanan County Historical Society, from 8 a.m.to 12 p.m. The celebration will end with the ecumenical church service in Veterans Park at 9:30 a.m.
This event is free to the public and open to all ages. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. No outside food/beverage, sparklers/fireworks, animals, or solicitations are allowed; however, service animals are welcome.
The Celebrate Indee volunteer committee would like to thank its sponsors and volunteers who make this event possible.
For more information, please visit CelebrateIndee.com, or follow Celebrate Indee on Facebook.