INDEPENDENCE – Celebrate Indee is seeking final volunteers for the festivities that will take place in Riverwalk Parks next week on July 2 and 3. Although the majority of shifts have been claimed, large openings in busy time frames remain vacant.
The following shifts are in need of additional volunteers:
July 2
- 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. – tickets – five needed
July 3
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. – tickets – two needed
- 3:30 to 6 p.m. – beverage garden – three needed
- 6 to 8 p.m. – tickets – three needed
- 6 to 8 p.m. – beverage garden – eight needed
Over the span of the two-day event, more than 80 volunteers are needed to assist with beverage sales and tickets.
“We appreciate all of the community members and business representatives who have signed up to volunteer at our event this year. We thank you for being a leader in our community,” said commented committee member Michelle McBride. “We do hope that we can fill these final openings, as they are in busy time frames. We want to have the best event possible after taking a year off due to COVID, and filling these openings will certainly help us in achieving this mission!”
To claim a volunteer position, please visit CelebrateIndee.com/july4th/volunteer, email celebrateindee@gmail.com, or call McBride at 319-961-0466.