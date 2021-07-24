INDEPENDENCE – The local 2021 Fourth of July events truly celebrated our country’s independence, our City of Independence, and our burgeoning independence from the coronavirus.
To produce the extravaganza in Riverwalk Parks took the dedication of a small committee of volunteers meeting nearly year-round, with a flurry of activity a few short weeks before the Fourth.
Serving on the Celebrate Indee committee this year:
- Juan Rodriguez – sponsorships/finances/legal applications (state, city, DNR, etc.) – 20 years
- Travis McBride – entertainment/stage production/hospitality – 10 years
- Michelle McBride – PR/marketing/volunteers – seven years
- Shannon Conaway – food vendors/kids’ zone – eight years
- Angie Helmrichs – Firehouse 5K and activities – six years
- Alan Bowers – beverages – first year
- Ben Reiff – beverages – first year
- Spencer Rodriguez – logistics for security, communication systems, and other general needs
“On behalf of the Celebrate Indee committee, I would like to thank the community for their support at our 20th annual Fourth of July celebration,” said committee member Michelle McBride. “My fellow committee members and I were excited to host Celebrate Indee after an incredibly difficult year, which included the cancellation of 2020’s festivities out of concern and safety for event attendees, volunteers, and all others involved.
“We would like to thank our sponsors, those who have supported Celebrate Indee from the beginning, and to our newer sponsors who have joined them along the way. This event would not be as well-rounded and successful without the financial support of our local businesses. We know that this past year was tough on you, too, and we appreciate your continued generosity despite any hardships you may, or continue, to face.
“We would also like to thank our event attendees for supporting Celebrate Indee. Thank you for making this celebration part of your Fourth of July traditions. To the little ones who ‘ooh and ahh’ at the sight of the first firework that explodes in the sky, to the empty nesters playing their best air guitar at the front of the stage along to the headlining act – we see you. Thank you for telling your friends and family from near and far that Independence is the place to celebrate America’s birthday. Although our town may be just shy of 6,000, we can safely say we add well over 20,000 more of our family and friends to town over the two-day event.
“Finally, we would like to thank our volunteers. Our event is powered by you. It is absolutely truthful to admit that our event would not be possible without the help from our volunteers. Between setting up the event to tearing down and everything in between, it is safe to say that over 100 volunteers are needed. We understand that all organizations struggle when seeking volunteers, and we too felt the struggles of open time slots as our event drew near, but oh how grateful we were and are of those who stepped forward to make this event what it is known for. We would like to thank Oelwein Husky Productions for going above and beyond by not only assisting with stage production, but for lending a hand by setting up tents on the grounds, lifting and placing heavy signs and structures, and then tearing it down with our committee after everyone went home, all while doing it with a smile. We appreciate all of those who took time out of their own celebrations to help sell tickets and serve beverages. You are the reason why Celebrate Indee exists. We cannot thank you enough. We also want to take this opportunity to encourage those who have not volunteered to consider it. Consider helping Celebrate Indee, the Brew-B-Que, the fair, whatever it might be. Our organizations need you. Many hands make light work.
“Celebrate Indee would also like to encourage anyone who would like to take more of a leadership role in this event to contact a committee member to learn more about being involved in the planning and implementation of this great event. We would love to welcome you and your perspective to our volunteer team.
“We are so thankful for the growth this event has seen over the last 20 years, and look forward to seeing what the next 20 may bring,” said McBride.
This was a bittersweet year for the committee as founding member Juan Rodriguez (2019 Chamber Hall of Fame inductee) announced he is stepping down from the committee, but will still volunteer for the event.
“Juan and his family moved to Independence from Chicago 20 years ago, and Juan quickly immersed himself into the community by developing plans with other like-minded individuals to not only make Independence a destination, but a place to live and play,” said McBride. “As a result, the Independence Day Celebrations, now known as Celebrate Indee, was created. Juan has played a pivotal role in the success of this event over the years. The event has benefited from his innovative and driven personality, and would not be where it is today without his vision and loyalty. We will miss him as an active member on our committee, but are so thankful for his dedication to his community and to this event over the years.
Looking back, the original Independence Day Celebrations’ board had 12-15 members.
“Today, we struggle to maintain six members,” said Travis McBride, the next most senior committee member. “Of the six current members, many have young families or difficult work schedules, making it even tougher for the current members to coordinate this event. We don’t want to see this event be lost in the community due to lack of support. Because of this, we are recruiting the next generation of leaders in and around our community.”
The Celebrate Indee board meets once a month from January through April, twice a month in May, once a week in June leading up to the event.
“After the event, the committee meets as needed to discuss the next year’s events, go over the pros and cons of the current year, and count tickets to finalize payments to vendors,” said Travis. “During the event, the committee members are hands-on in coordinating the setup and cleanup of the event while supervising volunteers during the operations of the event. With a sufficient number of committee members, we try to rotate members on and off duty so that everyone can have time with family and a chance to rest. This year, most of the current members, including myself, were on site continually from start to finish.”
Travis credits the growth of the event during his tenure to the strength of the core committee members.
“For it to continue growing and thriving in our community, we need new members to join our mission of bringing nearly 20,000 people to our community and to celebrate the holiday with the best fireworks in the state,” he said. “Yes, it’s tough work during the event and requires some sacrifice, but if it wasn’t worth it, the members currently on it wouldn’t be doing this either. We take great pride in our event and seeing how happy and excited it makes so many other people.”
To become involved, contact the committee via email at celebrateindee@gmail.com or message them through the Celebrate Indee Facebook page. The Facebook page also has several photos from the event.
“I hope you will consider your involvement in our community,” said Travis. “Join our ranks to help make Independence and Celebrate Indee a great community and a great festival!”