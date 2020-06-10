QUASQUETON – The Iowa DNR is welcoming visitors to Cedar Rock State Park!
The park officially opened for tours on Wednesday, June 3. Cedar Rock – like many Iowa parks, museums, and attractions – has made changes in operations to safely welcome the public back to the site.
Cedar Rock is taking several steps to address safety for guests this season. Tours will be offered on a reservation-only basis and limited to groups of nine or fewer. Tours will be led by masked guides, and guests are encouraged to wear a mask while in the historic home. The visitor center will have an increased cleaning and sanitation schedule. In an effort to preserve historical artifacts and finishes, the museum house will be cleaned daily but not disinfected. Guests will tour at their own risk.
Strawberry Moon
New for 2020 is a revised edition of the Strawberry Moon evening event. A family-friendly night light hike will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. Enjoy the glow of the Walter Estate while melodies from the Steinway meander throughout the grounds. This event will highlight the CR QR code hike and feature a light show at the house grounds. This is a grounds and exterior only experience; no refreshments will be provided. “Fairy lights” and colored lighting will enhance the estate lawns. While there is no charge to attend, it is a fundraiser for the non-profit Friends of Cedar Rock. Guests may make a donation on-site that night or on the friendsofcedarrock.org website.
Virtual Tour
The Friends of Cedar Rock partnered with Bait Shop Productions and Wilbur’s Aerial Services, LLC, to create a virtual tour of the site. The two local businesses donated their time and talents to create a virtual tour. The video may be seen in the gallery of the Friends of Cedar Rock website, friendsofcedarrock.org. It may also be found on YouTube by searching Friends of Cedar Rock.
CR QR Hike
Guests also have the option to try out our new CR QR – Cedar Rock quick response code hike. Quick response codes have been placed at various locations along the park trail and historic house grounds. Guests are encouraged to use a smart device to scan the codes to access additional information about the natural or historical resources of that spot. These codes link guests to historic photographs, additional information, and video of the site. This is a great way to experience the site while social distancing, or for those who may visit outside of our normal tour schedule.
Other Information
Cedar Rock State Park may be found between Quasqueton and Independence at 2611 Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard, Independence. Cedar Rock is open for tours on a reservation-only basis into October, Wednesday through Sunday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. To reserve your tour or for more information, call the visitor center at 319-934-3572, email cedar_rock@dnr.iowa.gov, or visit www.friendsofcedarrock.org.