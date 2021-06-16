OELWEIN – Gwen Heidt is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.
Gwen was born July 5, 1921, to Karl and Maude Fernald. She was married to Iver Heidt for 56 years. Iver and Gwen farmed in the Sumner and Strawberry Point areas.
Her family includes Janice (Jim) Manley, Roger (Rita) Heidt, Carol (Pete) Opitz, Steven Heidt, and Susan (Kent Falck); six grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 12 step-great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Cards may be sent to her c/o Oelwein Health Care Center, 600 7th Street SE, Oelwein, IA 50662.