Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Maxine Cappel
Courtesy Photo

INDEPENDENCE – Maxine Cappel will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, April 7. She will celebrate with her family at a later date. Please send her a birthday wish to 2441 Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, Independence, IA 50644.