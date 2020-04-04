INDEPENDENCE – Maxine Cappel will be celebrating her 102nd birthday on Tuesday, April 7. She will celebrate with her family at a later date. Please send her a birthday wish to 2441 Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, Independence, IA 50644.
Celebrating 102!
Traci Kullmer
