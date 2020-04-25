INDEPENDENCE – Eileen Humes will be celebrating her 103rd birthday on Tuesday, May 5, with a card shower. Please send cards and well wishes to her at: 2850 Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, Independence, IA 50644.
Celebrating 103!
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 87%
- Feels Like: 43°
- Heat Index: 46°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 43°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:10:22 AM
- Sunset: 08:01:22 PM
- Dew Point: 42°
- Visibility: 8 mi
Today
Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. High 63F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Plentiful sunshine. High around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 45°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 6mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NE @ 7mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NE @ 8mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 42°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 10mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 12mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 13mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 49%
Wind Chill: 57°
Heat Index: 59°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Buchanan County deputy recovering from injuries sustained in crash with fleeing suspect
- May Day card shower for Fran Brockmeyer
- Deputy hospitalized after vehicle struck by fleeing suspect
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- New changes for Iowa state parks due to COVID-19;
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- ManCave wins virtual happy hour with NFL player
- Cat task force forming
- Pierce named new head football coach at Perry
- Indee Boys Basketball Year in Review
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.