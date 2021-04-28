Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Eileen Humes
by John Klotzbach/editor@bulletinjournal.com

INDEPENDENCE – Eileen Humes will be celebrating 104 on Wednesday, May 5, with a card shower. Please send cards and well wishes to her at: 2850 Brandon Diagonal Boulevard, Independence, IA 50644.

Tags

Trending Food Videos