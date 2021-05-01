ROWLEY – Virgil and Kaye Manson are going to be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, May 8. Cards and well wishes may be sent to them at 2227 300th Street, Rowley, IA 52329.
Celebrating 50 years!
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 36%
- Feels Like: 50°
- Heat Index: 54°
- Wind: 12 mph
- Wind Chill: 50°
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:02:09 AM
- Sunset: 08:07:57 PM
- Dew Point: 27°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 87F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 41%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSE @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 52°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 15mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 18mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 19mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 42%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 21mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 23mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 32%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 79°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 25mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 29%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- “Heartbeat” of Strawberry Point welcomes new owners
- Avery Hanaway elected as FFA State Officer
- IFD holds practice burn
- Independence FFA Chapter Members Attend Iowa State FFA Convention
- Suspect in Sergeant Smith homicide booked into jail
- The mission of Champ’s Cupboard continues
- Celebrating 104!
- Class of 2021 Senior Spotlight
- East Buchanan FFA Displays Gold Standards at State
- Holland Fund donates to downtown revitalization
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.