Manson

Kaye and Virgil Manson

ROWLEY – Virgil and Kaye Manson are going to be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on Saturday, May 8. Cards and well wishes may be sent to them at 2227 300th Street, Rowley, IA 52329.

