AMES – Rich and Barb Roepke will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 27. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Roepkes and their immediate family will celebrate with a backyard barbecue.
Rich and Barb were married June 27, 1970, at the Aurora Methodist Church. After moving back to Aurora in 1975, both remained active in the Aurora community for more than 43 years.
They moved to Ames in 2018. Barb retired from teaching in 2010, and Rich in 2014 from the insurance business after 39 years. Rich served as mayor of Aurora for 28 years.
The Roepkes are the parents of four children – Gretchen (Mike) Mosher of Ames; Joanne (Beany) Bode of Algona; David (Heidi) Roepke of Ames; and Stephanie (Eric) Schares of Ames. They have nine grandchildren – Avery Mosher; Hollis, Violet, and Henry Bode; Aurora Roepke and a soon-expected brother; and Rose, Ruby, and June Schares.
Greetings and good wishes may be sent to 4700 Todd Drive, Ames, IA 50014.