BRANDON – Join the fun in celebrating Helen Purdy’s 90th birthday with a walk-through open house on Sunday, November 1, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Brandon Area Community Center.
Although Helen is a long-time resident of Brandon, after her marriage to Harold in 1949, the couple resided in Vinton for a time. Harold passed in 2003.
Helen is active in the Brandon United Methodist Church and numerous card clubs throughout the area. The couple raised three children – Dianna Bass, New Hartford; Roger (Rose) Purdy, Tyler, Texas; and Deb (Curt) Martin, Independence. Helen has nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.
If you are unable to attend the open house, cards and well wishes may be sent to Helen at 401 East Street, Brandon, IA 52210.