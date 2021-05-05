INDEPENDENCE – The family of Anna Mae Crawford will be celebrating her 92nd birthday on Sunday, May 9 (Mother’s Day), with a card shower. Cards and well wishes may be sent to her at 1600 1st Street E, #414, Independence, IA 50644.
Celebrating 92!
Traci Kullmer
