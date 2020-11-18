Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lloyd Bergfeld

LAMONT – Friends and family are invited to honor Lloyd Bergfeld on his 92nd birthday with a card shower. Lloyd turns 92 on Wednesday, November 25.

Greetings and well wishes may be sent to him at PO Box 121, Lamont, IA 50650.