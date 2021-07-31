Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

OELWEIN – Kenneth Gillpatrick will turn 99 years old on August 13, 2021! Please join in this celebration by sending a card to him for his special birthday!

Cards may be sent to Kenneth Gillpatrick, 24 Maplewood Drive, Oelwein, IA 50662.

