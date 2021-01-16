January is National Mentoring Month. This year, the Independence Community School District’s Mustang Mentoring school-based program is celebrating the annual campaign aimed at expanding quality mentoring opportunities to connect more of the community’s young people with caring adults and telling others about the successful school based program!
The mentoring program has been part of the school for more than 25 years in Independence. In March of 2020, when school no longer met in person, the program didn’t stop meeting. It went virtual! Participants learned how to meet through Zoom chats, texts, and emails. It wasn’t what was done before, but it has keep everyone connected!
Mentoring Amplification
According to Val Maximovich, Mustang Mentoring coordinator, “We had hoped when school started in the fall of 2020, we would be able to meet in person. However, with the percentages as they were for our county, the district chose to continue mentoring virtually. We started our year with a virtual party ‘Cruising into Mentoring,’ and we each shared our best summer activity.”
It didn’t end there; it has continued every week with students and mentors chatting over their lunch hours via Zoom.
“Mentors and students have done a great job finding creative ways to have fun, from drawing out Hangman and Tic Tac Toe, playing high-low card games, online Checkers, Spirograph, and many more fun activities,” said Maximovich. “Connections amplified! We have also learned to mail notes and letters to each other. We are looking forward to activities that can be held outside in person this spring.”
National Mentoring Month is the time of year where engagement from community members interested in becoming a mentor is highest. This year, with the support of the mentoring community, the public is encouraged to think about becoming a mentor. Currently, all mentoring relationships are during the school day, online 45 minutes a week any time between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Amplify your potential and join the program that makes a difference! Today, in the local schools there are at least 10 students who could benefit from having a mentor. Yet, the same research shows that one in three young people in our country will grow up without a mentor.
Mentoring relationships are at their best when connections are made between a caring adult and a young person who knows that someone is there to help guide them through those real-life decisions. Research shows that mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to make responsible choices, attend and engage in school, and reduce or avoid risky behavior.
National Mentoring Month is led by MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, with support from the Highland Street Foundation. Each year since its launch in 2002, National Mentoring Month has enjoyed the strong support of the President and the United States Congress. Other prominent individuals who have participated in the campaign include: Maya Angelou, former President Bill Clinton, Clint Eastwood, Quincy Jones, Cal Ripken Jr, Bill Russell, and Usher.
To learn more about the role mentoring plays in our community and to find opportunities to participate, visit the ICSD website at https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/parent-student-info/mentor-program/ or contact the mentor program coordinator, Val Maximovich, at vmaximovich@independence.k12.ia.us or call 319-332-0626.