LAMONT – To commemorate National Small Business Week 2020, we’re reflecting on how we got our start at McDermott Oil/Quik ‘N Handi.
Back in 1972, McDermott Oil Company got its start when Ken McDermott returned from his service in Vietnam and started driving a tank wagon truck delivering gas, diesel, and fuel oil in Cascade and Bernard, Iowa, and surrounding rural areas. Over the past 47 years, Ken and his wife Maureen McDermott grew the organization to include propane services and multiple convenience stores in Eastern Iowa. Their sons, Jason McDermott and Aaron McDermott, now run the day-to-day operations of the business.
In 2004, a long-time convenience store location went up for sale in Lamont, Iowa. It was a cornerstone of the community, providing quick, convenient food and pantry staples for residents, and it was also a stop frequented by travelers along Highway 187. Seeing the need for a convenience store in that community and knowing they could be of service, McDermott Oil Company acquired the store and, for 16 years, has continued operations in Lamont.
The store is open seven days a week – offering Godfathers’ Pizza, daily food specials, and everyday staples – under the leadership of store manager Breanna Medley. For up-to-date offerings and stories of small-town resilience, be sure to follow the store on Facebook @QuiknHandiLamont.
From Cascade to Epworth, Lamont to Manchester and Dyersville, McDermott Oil Company prides itself on delivering peace of mind to our customers and investing in our local communities. The team at McDermott Oil and Quik ‘N Handi thanks all our customers and friends from Lamont and across Eastern Iowa!