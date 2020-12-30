INDEPENDENCE – Although July 4 activities in Riverwalk Park were cancelled, citizens all over the community celebrated the Fourth of July in different ways. Eating an early breakfast; waving to people downtown during the normal parade time; a family bike parade; enjoying the Wapsipinicon River; and, of course, fireworks at night thanks to a generous $10,000 donation from the Soifer family, operators of several area McDonald restaurants.
Celebrating the Fourth of July
John Klotzbach
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 19°
- Heat Index: 29°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 19°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:37:13 AM
- Sunset: 04:43:49 PM
- Dew Point: 29°
- Visibility: 6 mi
Today
Partly cloudy skies. High around 25F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 21F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Weather Alert
...Winter Storm Continues into Early Wednesday Morning... Snow will continue to transition to a wintry mix of mostly freezing rain, with some sleet and rain possible. Additional snow and sleet accumulations the rest of tonight will be greatest over portions of far eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois, mainly north of Highway 30 where 1 to 3 inches will be possible. Ice accumulations will be primarily less than one quarter of an inch. Travel will remain very hazardous throughout much of the region overnight and possibly into the Wednesday morning commute. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle with ice accumulations of less than one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Buchanan, Benton and Iowa Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions may impact the Wednesday morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Weather Alert
...Winter Storm Tuesday Afternoon into Wednesday Morning... .A strong winter storm will spread moderate to heavy snow and mixed precipitation into the area Tuesday afternoon. The heaviest snow, with a band of 6 to 9 inches is forecast to set up for areas along and north of a line from Milledgeville to Iowa City to Sigourney. Storm totals of 3 to 6 inches are possible immediately south of this band to include roughly the I-80 corridor, with lower amounts across the far southern outlook area. During the heaviest period of snow, from late Tuesday afternoon through midnight, peak snowfall rates are likely to reach 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, especially for locations north of I-80. The time window for these heavy snowfall rates will decrease from north to south through the forecast area because of the expectation for a rapid changeover to sleet and freezing rain in the counties along and south of I-80. The sleet may reach as far north as the highway 30 counties later Tuesday night as temperatures warm aloft. A tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain is possible mostly south of I-80 before precipitation changes to all rain late Tuesday night. A thin glazing could extended as far north as the highway 30 corridor before the steady precipitation comes to an end early Wednesday morning. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. A period of mixed precipitation is also expected for counties along and south of highway 30. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute and could impact the Wednesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, combined with southeast winds gusting up to 30 mph, may drop visibilities to a quarter mile in the heaviest bands of snow late Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 13mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 3 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 96%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 29°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: WNW @ 15mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: WNW @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 25°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 13mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: W @ 12mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: W @ 14mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: W @ 16mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: W @ 18mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WNW @ 18mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 18mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WNW @ 17mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 83%
Wind Chill: 10°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Anna Mae Pentecost is 39 again!
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
- IPD executes search warrant
- Board discusses return of jr/sr high students to on-site instruction at December meeting
- Grassley releases results of World Vision investigation
- Martin signs on to play volleyball at Upper Iowa
- St. John students bless Sheriff Wolfgram upon his retirement
- 2020 Christmas and New Year’s Church Services
- BCEDC presents annual report to supervisors
- Mustang grapplers finish 4-1 in Indee duals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.