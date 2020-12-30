Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

INDEPENDENCE – Although July 4 activities in Riverwalk Park were cancelled, citizens all over the community celebrated the Fourth of July in different ways. Eating an early breakfast; waving to people downtown during the normal parade time; a family bike parade; enjoying the Wapsipinicon River; and, of course, fireworks at night thanks to a generous $10,000 donation from the Soifer family, operators of several area McDonald restaurants.

Trending Food Videos