CEDAR RAPIDS – A celebration of life service for Sally Craig, formerly from Independence, will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lovely Lane Methodist Church, 2424 42nd Street NE, Cedar Rapids. Sally passed away on February 13, 2021, at the age of 83. A private funeral and burial were held at that time in Independence.
Celebration of life for Sally Craig
Tags
Traci Kullmer
