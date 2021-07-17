Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

CEDAR RAPIDS – A celebration of life service for Sally Craig, formerly from Independence, will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lovely Lane Methodist Church, 2424 42nd Street NE, Cedar Rapids. Sally passed away on February 13, 2021, at the age of 83. A private funeral and burial were held at that time in Independence.

Tags

Trending Food Videos