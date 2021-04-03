LITTLETON – The Littleton Cemetery Association will meet on Monday April 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. in the Littleton and Chatham Historical Society, 601 State Street Independence (across from the Littleton Lounge).
Cemetery association to meet April 12
Traci Kullmer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Independence, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 37°
- Heat Index: 44°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 37°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:46:20 AM
- Sunset: 07:36:04 PM
- Dew Point: 28°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Sunny skies. High 73F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Sunshine and some clouds. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SSW @ 14mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 12mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 37°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 36°
Heat Index: 42°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 11mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 13mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 59%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 50°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 14mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 53%
Wind Chill: 50°
Heat Index: 54°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 44%
Wind Chill: 60°
Heat Index: 62°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: WSW @ 10mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 39%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: W @ 8mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 35%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- Highway 150 construction detour announced
- Independence hires new city clerk
- Upcoming Highway 150 construction to impact access to Bulletin Journal office
- Highway 150 Construction to Begin April 5
- Mustang individual speech team members celebrate successes
- March for Meals campaign comes to Independence
- Eagles honor students “who make a difference”
- Twisted Energy donates to Wildthunder
- BCHC CEO departs for Winneshiek job
- Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office log
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.