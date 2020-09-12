The 2020 Census is in the home stretch. Have you been counted? Filling out the census means you will be bring almost $30,000 into your community over the next 10 years. NOT filling it out means your community losses that $30,000!
Census workers are currently canvassing Buchanan County in an attempt to make sure all residents are counted. If they stop at your house, take a minute and fill out your census. If you don’t want them to come knocking, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/2020census/ and take a few minutes to respond online.
The target date for the end of the 2020 Census is September 30. You are important! Be counted!