Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Census logo

The 2020 Census is in the home stretch. Have you been counted? Filling out the census means you will be bring almost $30,000 into your community over the next 10 years. NOT filling it out means your community losses that $30,000!

Census workers are currently canvassing Buchanan County in an attempt to make sure all residents are counted. If they stop at your house, take a minute and fill out your census. If you don’t want them to come knocking, go to https://www.growbuchanan.com/2020census/ and take a few minutes to respond online.

The target date for the end of the 2020 Census is September 30. You are important! Be counted!