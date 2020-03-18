BUCHANAN COUNTY – Ninety-five percent – or about 143 million households in the country – will receive an initial invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in their mailboxes between March 12 and 20. Households are encouraged to respond when they receive their invitation.
Households will receive either an invitation encouraging them to respond online or by phone (about 112 million households), or an invitation along with a paper questionnaire (about 31 million households).
To submit your census questionnaire online, go to www.my2020census.gov. You will need the 12-digit Census ID as found in the letter you receive. It will take about 10 minutes to complete the census questionnaire. Additional information can be found at www.2020Census.gov.
What is the impact of a person NOT being counted? State and federal program money is allocated to communities based upon population. If you are not counted, your community WILL lose out on financial support. A George Washington University study verified that a town or county will not receive $28,884 in federal support, per person, over a 10-year period.
Additionally, communities will lose approximately $1,230 per person in Iowa Road Use Funds over a 10-year for each person not counted. It’s is VERY important for the economic well-being of our communities that EVERYONE be counted.
Households receiving an invitation in the mail will receive a second letter in the mail shortly after reminding them to respond. Census takers will follow up with households that don’t respond to collect responses in person.
To learn more about the 2020 Census, go to www.growbuchanan.com and click on the census link in the bulletin board, or contact me, Buchanan County Economic Development Director George Lake, at 319-334-7497 or director@growbuchanan.com.