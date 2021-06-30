INDEPENDENCE – The first Chalk It Up Independence has held the weekend of June 19-20 in Riverwalk Park. Inspired by a similar event in Mount Vernon, Independence Chamber of Commerce Director Nikki Barth adopted ideas from that event, solicited volunteers for a committee (i.e., Barth, Madison Cornwell, Lori Dietzenbach, Heather Federspiel, Molly Hocken, and Amanda Mayner), then put the word out to artists at the Mount Vernon event as well as to local artists.
The event drew chalkers from the Wyoming and Marion areas as well as from Iowa Falls.
The feature this year was local artist John Decker. He provided a drawing for the community mural and worked with his grandson, Talon Decker, on their own apple tree design.
Artists worked in the heat most of Saturday, and some came back Sunday to finish or touch up their pieces. A few brought tents to bring some shade to the situation. The artists were grateful, as tents were not allowed at Mount Vernon due to space.
The committee created a panel of local judges to evaluate the artwork based on creativity, originality, use of medium/color, and principles of design. The committee also reached out to the public as well as the artists themselves to award prizes.
Prizes awarded for the first Chalk It Up Independence included:
- 1st place, $250 with an invitation to return in 2022 as the featured artist, who will also receive $250 at the 2022 event
- 2nd place, $125
- 3rd place, $100
- Honorable mention awards, $25 (five)
- Artist’s Choice Award, $50
- People’s Choice Award, $50
The winners were announced on the Chalk It Up Independence Facebook page:
- 1st place: Dina Brake and Katrina Martin for their octopus garden.
- 2nd place: Emily Reed for her colorful giraffe.
- 3rd place: Ivy Hinrichs for her four seasons depiction.
- The Artist Choice and People’s Choice Awards went to Jaicie Krutzfeld.
The heat kept participation down for the community mural, and the evening rain washed away the few community mural squares that were completed on Saturday. The committee was able to cover the individual pieces, but water did dampen the vibrance of a few.
Photos of all the artists in varying stages of completion are on the Chalk It Up Independence Facebook page.